MAGA Conservatives Accuse Elon Musk of Censorship Over Immigration Disagreements on X

Prominent MAGA figures have accused Elon Musk of silencing critics who challenge his views on immigration.

The controversy erupted when at least 14 right-wing accounts reported losing access to premium features on X, including blue verification badges and monetization tools, reports CNBC.

This follows a wave of criticism targeting Musk's pro-immigration stance, particularly from anti-immigration factions within the MAGA movement.

The affected users, many affiliated with the media group ConservativeOG, said they were penalized after publicly voicing opposition to Musk's position.

These accounts saw their reach on the platform shrink significantly, triggering accusations that Musk was shadowbanning or censoring those who disagreed with him.

Some of these individuals expressed concern that losing monetization features would impact their ability to continue posting content regularly.

In response to the growing controversy, Musk posted a "reminder" on X about the platform's algorithm, stating that accounts frequently blocked or muted by verified users would see their reach decline.

However, this explanation only fueled further accusations of censorship. Critics felt that Musk, despite his claims of championing free speech, was punishing those who voiced opposition to his views on immigration.

Among those impacted was Preston Parra, head of ConservativeOG, who described the actions as a "political takedown" aimed at silencing conservative voices.

Parra vowed to continue fighting Musk's platform policies, which he sees as an attack on conservative values. The incident has sparked a broader debate over the influence of tech executives like Musk and their role in shaping political discourse, especially in light of his immigrant background and ties to pro-immigration figures.

The controversy highlights the ongoing tension between free speech advocates and those who believe social media platforms should regulate harmful content.

