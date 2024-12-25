Nvidia CES 2025 Keynote: How To Watch Jensen Huang Unveil The RTX 5000 Series GPUs

Nvidia Corporation's NVDA CES 2025 keynote is set to be one of the biggest tech events of the year.

What Happened: The tech world is eagerly waiting for the commencement of CES 2025 and all eyes are on Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's keynote.

When And Where To Watch

Huang will deliver Nvidia's keynote on Jan. 6, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET. The event will be live-streamed on YouTube and Nvidia's official website.

See Also: Elon Musk A Legendary Entrepreneur But Also A Bully, Says OpenAI CEO Sam Altman: ‘Now It’s Me, It’s Been Bezos, Gates, Zuckerberg, Lots Of Other People’

What To Expect

RTX 5000 Series GPU: Nvidia is expected to unveil its next-generation RTX 5000 series GPUs. These GPUs could redefine gaming and creative workflows with even greater performance and efficiency.

AI and Robotics Innovations: Huang will likely showcase Nvidia's advancements in AI and robotics. From AI-powered tools to next-gen robots, the keynote could highlight how Nvidia's chips are driving these fields.

Automotive Technology Updates: Nvidia's impact on autonomous vehicles will also reportedly take center stage.

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Why It Matters: With a market cap exceeding $3.433 trillion, Nvidia currently is the second most valuable company in the world after Apple Inc.

Nvidia is at the heart of the AI revolution, powering companies like ChatGPT-parent OpenAI, Alphabet Inc., and Meta Platforms, Inc. with its advanced chips.

Year-to-date, Nvidia shares have increased by 191.09%, significantly outperforming NASDAQ 100 which is at 31.76%, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Price Action: Nvidia’s stock gained 0.39% on Tuesday, closing at $140.22. So far this year, the stock has climbed 37.09%. The latest analyst reports from DA Davidson, Phillip Securities, and Truist Securities set an average price target of $154.67, suggesting a potential upside of 10.65%.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock