Leavitt Set To Become Youngest-Ever White House Press Secretary

At just 27, Karoline Leavitt is set to make history as the youngest-ever White House press secretary under Donald Trump‘s next administration.

Trump is betting big on Leavitt, calling her sharp, tough, and a communications powerhouse who’ll be key in amplifying his “Make America Great Again” message from the podium, reported BBC.

According to Politico, Leavitt’s appointment as press secretary is all set, since the staff post does not require Senate confirmation.

A native of New Hampshire, Leavitt’s career in communications began during her time at Saint Anselm College, where she studied communications and political science. While still in school, she interned at Fox News and in Trump’s White House press office, which sparked her interest in press relations.

Leavitt joined the Trump administration in 2019 as a presidential speechwriter before transitioning to assistant press secretary, BBC noted. She worked closely with Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany to prepare for high-pressure briefings and advocated against what she saw as biased media coverage.

After leaving the White House, Leavitt served as communications director for Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.). In 2022, she ran for Congress in New Hampshire’s first district, securing the Republican nomination but ultimately losing in the general election.

In January 2024, Leavitt rejoined Trump’s campaign for the 2024 presidential election as press secretary.

Now, she is set to take on the iconic role of White House press secretary, following in the footsteps of past Trump administration spokespeople like Sean Spicer, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and McEnany.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons