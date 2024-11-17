FBI Investigating Racist Text Message Campaign Following Election

The FBI is investigating a series of offensive and racist text messages targeting various communities across the United States, including African American, Black, Hispanic, and LGBTQIA+ groups, in the wake of the presidential election.

The disturbing messages, which reference the reintroduction of slavery and plantation labor, are now being sent even to include high school students, per a statement from the FBI. In some cases, recipients have reported receiving messages about deportation or being selected for re-education camps. Some of the messages have also been sent via email.

While no violent incidents have been reported, the FBI said it is working closely with the Justice Department and other federal authorities to address the issue.

The agency is also in contact with the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division and is collaborating with law enforcement partners, community organizations, and leaders in academia and faith communities to investigate and address these offenses. The FBI continues to evaluate all reported incidents and remains committed to protecting civil rights.

In comments to The Guardian, President-elect Donald Trump‘s spokesperson Steven Cheung denied any connection between the campaign and the racist text messages.

The NAACP condemned the messages, calling them a disturbing rise in hateful rhetoric from racist groups. NAACP President Derrick Johnson linked the messages to the actions of Trump who, he said, has historically encouraged hate, The Guardian added.

The NAACP emphasized the need to address the growing fear and division caused by such messages.

