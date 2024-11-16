Zelensky Sees Swift End To War With Trump As President

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed confidence that the war with Russia will close “sooner” once Donald Trump becomes US president.

In a recent interview with Ukrainian media outlet Suspilne, Zelensky shared his belief that the incoming US administration’s policies would expedite the resolution of the ongoing conflict, reported BBC.

While Zelensky did not divulge the specifics of his recent conversation with Trump after the latter’s victory in the US presidential election, he described the exchange as “constructive.” Zelensky noted that Trump had not made any demands contrary to Ukraine’s position, reinforcing his belief that Trump’s approach would lead to a quicker end to the war.

Zelensky remarked that the war was likely to end sooner with the policies of the team set to lead the White House, implying that Trump’s administration would prioritize bringing the conflict to a swift conclusion as part of their commitment to their citizens, BBC added.

Also Read: Trump’s Post-Election Rally Fades, Dollar Surges To Over 1-Year Highs, Powell Puts December Interest Rate Cut Into Question: This Week In The Market

Zelensky also emphasized Ukraine’s commitment to seeking a diplomatic resolution to the war, expressing that Ukraine must do everything possible to ensure the conflict ends the following year through diplomatic means.

The Ukrainian president acknowledged that the battlefield remains challenging, with Russian forces continuing to advance. Nevertheless, he expressed hope that international efforts, including those from the US, could help bring an end to the conflict.

The phone call between Zelensky and Trump comes amid heightened global attention on the war and the US’s role in supporting Ukraine.

Since the start of Russia’s invasion in February 2022, the U.S. has been Ukraine’s largest arms supplier, delivering military aid worth over $55 billion. This support, in the form of weapons and equipment, has been critical in bolstering Ukraine’s defense efforts.

Trump, who has repeatedly stated that his priority is to end the war and reduce the drain on US resources, has made clear his desire to bring about a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

However, his critics, particularly within the Democratic Party, have raised concerns about his stance on Russia. They argue that Trump’s rhetoric and past relationships with Russian President Vladimir Putin could potentially lead to policies that might undermine Ukraine’s sovereignty and security.

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock