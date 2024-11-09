CIA Could Be Politicized Under Trump, With Loyalists Eyeing Key Intel Roles

As Donald Trump prepares for a possible second term, former intelligence officials and lawmakers are raising alarms about the future of the U.S. intelligence community under his leadership.

With Trump’s history of contentious relationships with spy agencies, critics worry that the President-elect could further politicize these institutions, using them to serve his personal and political interests rather than their traditional role of safeguarding national security, reported NBC News.

One major concern is the potential appointment of Kash Patel, a former Trump administration official and staunch MAGA loyalist, to a high-level national security post, potentially as CIA director, the report read, citing people familiar with the transition process.

Patel, who was previously considered for the deputy CIA director role but faced opposition from career intelligence officers, remains a controversial figure.

Other potential candidates for top intelligence positions include ex-Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), ex-National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), and John Ratcliffe, the former Texas congressman who previously served as Director of National Intelligence under Trump, NBC News added, citing congressional aides and Republican activists.

These figures are viewed as fiercely loyal to Trump and would likely pursue his agenda without question.

The worry is that these appointments could lead to the politicization of intelligence, pressuring agencies to tailor their findings to align with Trump’s political goals.

There is also the risk of intelligence being used to spy on domestic political opponents, a scenario that former intelligence officials warn could undermine the apolitical nature of the CIA and other agencies.

Trump’s history of distrust towards the intelligence community — dating back to his first term — fuels these fears.

Trump has long viewed the intelligence agencies as hostile and politically biased. His supporters, however, argue that his control over these agencies is necessary to ensure they align with his administration’s priorities.

One of the most significant points of contention is the suggestion that Trump may attempt to overhaul the CIA by replacing career civil servants with political appointees.

The Heritage Foundation’s “Project 2025” outlines a plan for Trump to assert more control over the intelligence community by appointing loyalists to key positions. This could potentially lead to a shift in how intelligence is analyzed, creating risks that intelligence could be manipulated or withheld based on political considerations, NBC News added.

Despite these concerns, Trump’s allies argue that his appointments would strengthen the intelligence community and ensure that it carries out his policies effectively.

