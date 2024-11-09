Abortion Pill Orders Spike Hard Following Election As Women Brace for Potential Restrictions

Anti-abortion advocates are gearing up for a concerted push to roll back abortion access under Donald Trump’s second presidency.

With the Biden administration easing abortion access through telehealth and emergency abortion guidelines, these groups see the next phase of their campaign as dismantling policies they deem “pro-abortion,” AP News reports.

Telehealth company Wisp experienced a dramatic surge in abortion pill orders, with a 600% increase between Election Day and the following day, as women seem concerned.

In states like Florida and Texas, where abortion pills cannot be legally shipped, orders for “morning after” pills surged nearly 1000%, AP News added.

This spike reflects growing uneasiness about access to reproductive healthcare following the election.

Reversing Biden’s Emergency Abortion Guidelines

One of the key targets for anti-abortion groups is Biden’s directive requiring hospitals to provide emergency abortions when a woman’s life or health is at risk, AP News reports.

The guidance, aimed at ensuring access to abortion in states with restrictive laws, has faced legal challenges in places like Texas and Idaho.

Trump is expected to revoke this directive, which some hospitals have relied on to navigate restrictive state laws, especially in high-risk cases like ectopic pregnancies. Legal experts warn that, if reversed, this could further endanger women’s health in states with strict abortion bans.

Impact on Abortion Pills and Telehealth Access

Another area of concern for abortion rights advocates is the ease with which women can access abortion pills.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the FDA relaxed regulations, allowing women to obtain abortion pills like mifepristone through telehealth consultations. Anti-abortion groups argue that these pills are unsafe and should require in-person medical supervision.

With the Supreme Court maintaining access to the drug, conservative states have continued to challenge its distribution. A potential Trump administration could take steps to restrict access to abortion pills, further complicating abortion access across the country.

As women’s abortion pill orders surged following the 2024 election, it’s clear that access to reproductive healthcare remains a volatile issue. Trump’s actions on abortion will likely shape the landscape for years to come, with advocates on both sides preparing for a protracted legal and political battle.

Photo: Shutterstock