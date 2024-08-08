Buying When There's Blood In The Streets

Taking advantage of today’s market meltdown to bet on a couple of oversold, undervalued names.

In last night's Top Names post, I mentioned a game plan for this market:

We've had some market headwinds this week, which seem to be partly due to economic weakness, and partly due to concerns about the election. A game plan for dealing with the uncertainty: If you're concerned about downside risk for positions you already own, consider hedging. As a reminder, you can download our iPhone hedging app here. We'll use up days to add short positions, and down days to add long positions, when we surface compelling ideas. We had a couple of successful exits of options trades today, including one on one of Portfolio Armor's top names, Carvana Co. CVNA , and Meta Platforms, Inc. META — Out of our $META trade today for a 103% gain.



— Out of our $CVNA trade today for a 220% gain. pic.twitter.com/fQbGqVyDWi — Portfolio Armor (@PortfolioArmor) August 1, 2024 But I'm going to be cautious about using our top names for options trades until we get a better sense of market direction. I will still use them for our core strategy though.

Today I got stopped out of one of the ten names I was holding as part of our core strategy, so I am going to add one of last night's top names today, a stock which happens to be down about 10% now (Our core strategy is to buy equal dollar amounts of the Portfolio Armor web app's top ten names, put trailing stops of 15%-20% on them, and replace them with names from the current week's top ten when we get stopped out of a position).

I'm also going to place a bullish options trade on it, along with another stock that's down about 10% today too. Both of these names meet the criteria I mentioned in this post earlier this week: Next year PEG ratios below 1 (indicating that they're inexpensive taking into account their earnings growth estimates) and RSI below 30 (suggesting that they are oversold).

A Note Of Caution

If current market conditions continue for the duration of next week, we're probably going to lose money on both of these trades. I think both stocks make sense as longer term bets, and thought of placing longer term bets today, but I prefer more immediate gratification if I'm right about them bouncing after earnings next week. And if I'm wrong, I can always make longer term bets then, if I'm still bullish about both stocks.

