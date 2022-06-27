2 Years Later, How This Discord Has Done Things Differently

Trading can be a lonely and difficult profession.

Those who have ventured into the speculation terrain have likely heard of the 90% failure rate for novice traders. According to one study, only 7% of traders remain in the markets after five years. The study cites a couple of horrifying statistics for the aspiring trader, most notably that only about 1% of traders are able to profit after fees.

For some discord communities such as Primetime Trading Group, these are the exact issues that are meant to be faced. As an options-focused community housed on Discord, Primetime says it attempts to provide traders with social and educational support to launch their journey to success in the markets — while, unlike other trading communities, it casts away the marketing gimmicks and doubles down on the art and science that is options trading.

New To Options Trading?

Stock traders typically use options to take positions on securities like Tesla TSLA, Apple AAPL, Microsoft MSFT & so on. Many times they will play calls they buy or puts they buy, assuming that this is the most effective means to capture profits on their given trades. In many publicly accessible Discord servers and reddit forums, this is not only the standard but can carry a significant drawback. The standard odds using the day trade method generally hover around a 50% odds of success, unless you're willing to pay more for the trade itself.

Another method of play is to use short-term, rotational investments which can often go overlooked. One of the most trusted and used market methods of playing stocks, aside from outright share purchases and sales, is something called the "covered call”. For those who don’t know what that is, Primetime says it has analysts that can not only explain how these work at an institutional level but regularly play them with its members and teach them how to run them as well.

Primetime Says It Could Help Give You A Community Edge

The lead trader at Primetime Trading Group, known in the discord group as Percivul, reports a staggering 97%+ success rate using a very wide range of play types, styles and approaches. He doesn't just talk about this rate, but demonstrates it live, every market day with dozens and dozens of active members who see all of his accounts in real-time through streams that he runs from market open to market close. He also posts his tickets for those who can't always be in those streams themselves. He also posts his P/L statement every day for those who wish to make sure that what they're seeing is in fact accurate.

Primetime reports that Percivul’s impressive win rate, along with the discord’s knowledgeable analysts, has led hundreds of members to the Primetime Trading Group discord. If the metrics are any indication, the people who join the group seem to like what they hear — the average member who joins the Primetime discord stays over 12 months. According to Primetime, this is a distinct outlier from traditional discord retention rates, which typically sport high churn and watch & drop players.

Above all, Primetime says its edge comes from truly caring about its trading community and wanting to improve the lives of each member. Unlike other groups that look to passively make income, Primetime believes its analysts are passionate about seeing traders succeed and always ready to help a member live on stream or in their personal messages. It's even established that Percivul will often take time out of his own schedule to speak with members on the phone or through streams directly in an effort to keep them trading accurately and productively.

If you've tried day trading and found it to be spotty or unreliable, Primetime says to drop a line to Percivul and just ask him what spread trading is all about.

Hop onto Percivul’s options knowledge train here to learn more about what you could do with options — and what they could do for you.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

