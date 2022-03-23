Hopeful Golden Cross Forms On Caterpillar's Chart

If history is any guide, there may be good fortune ahead for shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT). A so-called "golden cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bullish for the stock.

What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions.

When a shorter-term average price crosses above a longer-term average price, it could mean the stock is trending higher. If the short-term average price crosses below the long-term average price, it means the trend is lower.

Why It's Important: The 50-day and the 200-day simple moving averages are commonly used.

The golden cross occurs when the 50-day crosses above the 200-day. This could mean the long-term trend is changing.

That just happened with Caterpillar, which is trading around $223.65 at publication time.

Remember: Seasoned investors don't blindly trade Golden Crosses.

Instead, they use it as a signal to start looking for long positions based on other factors, like price levels and company fundamentals & events.

With that in mind, take a look at Caterpillar's past and upcoming earnings expectations:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 2.26 2.20 2.38 1.94 EPS Actual 2.69 2.66 2.60 2.87 Revenue Estimate 13.15B 12.48B 12.58B 11.09B Revenue Actual 13.80B 12.40B 12.89B 11.89B

Also consider this overview of Caterpillar analyst ratings:

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.