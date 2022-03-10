Will Investors Notice Exciting Sign On LyondellBasell Industries's Chart?
If history is any guide, there may be good fortune ahead for shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB). A so-called "golden cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bullish for the stock.
What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions.
When a shorter-term average price crosses above a longer-term average price, it could mean the stock is trending higher. If the short-term average price crosses below the long-term average price, it means the trend is lower.
Why It's Important: The 50-day and the 200-day simple moving averages are commonly used.
The golden cross occurs when the 50-day crosses above the 200-day. This could mean the long-term trend is changing.
That just happened with LyondellBasell Industries, which is trading around $97.25 at publication time.
Remember: Seasoned investors don't blindly trade Golden Crosses.
Instead, they use it as a signal to start looking for long positions based on other factors, like price levels and company fundamentals & events.
For seasoned investors, this is just a sign that it might be time to start considering possible long positions.
With that in mind, take a look at LyondellBasell Industries's past and upcoming earnings expectations:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|3.97
|5.69
|5.11
|2.59
|EPS Actual
|3.63
|5.25
|6.13
|3.18
|Revenue Estimate
|11.95B
|11.12B
|10.74B
|9.09B
|Revenue Actual
|12.83B
|12.70B
|11.56B
|9.08B
Also consider this overview of LyondellBasell Industries analyst ratings:
Do you use the Golden Cross signal in your trading or investing? Share this article with a friend if you found it helpful!
