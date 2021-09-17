This Favorable Sign Appears On Unity Software's Chart

If history is any guide, there may be good fortune ahead for shares of Unity Software. A so-called "golden cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bullish for the stock.

What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions.

When a shorter-term average price crosses above a longer-term average price, it could mean the stock is trending higher. If the short-term average price crosses below the long-term average price, it means the trend is lower.

Why It's Important: The 50-day and the 200-day simple moving averages are commonly used.

The golden cross occurs when the 50-day crosses above the 200-day. This could mean the long-term trend is changing.

That just happened with Unity Software, which is trading around $135.19 at publication time.

Remember: Seasoned investors don't blindly trade Golden Crosses.

Instead, they use it as a signal to start looking for long positions based on other factors, like price levels and company fundamentals & events.

For seasoned investors, this is just a sign that it might be time to start considering possible long positions.

With that in mind, take a look at Unity Software's past and upcoming earnings expectations:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate -0.13 -0.12 -0.14 -0.15 EPS Actual -0.02 -0.10 -0.10 -0.09 Revenue Estimate 243.12 M 216.60 M 204.23 M 186.87 M Revenue Actual 273.56 M 234.77 M 220.34 M 200.78 M

Also consider this overview of Unity Software analyst ratings:

Do you use the Golden Cross signal in your trading or investing? Share this article with a friend if you found it helpful!