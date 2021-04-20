If You Invested $1,000 In Cisco Systems Inc 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Have you ever thought about what your returns would equal if you invested $1,000 in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO) ten years ago? Cisco is a technology company that is headquartered in San Jose, California. They develop networking hardware, software, telecommunications equipment for consumers around the world.

Cisco is an industry leader in the Internet of Things (IoT), domain security, and energy management markets. They were the first company to propose the use of a local area network (LAN) to link geographically dispersed computers through a multiprotocol router system. On June 8, 2009, Cisco stock was added to the Dow Jones Industrial Average, and it is now listed in the Russell 1000 Index, the NASDAQ-100 Index, and the Russell 1000 Growth Stock Index.

Cisco has established itself as a major supplier of Voice over IP to businesses and is now expanding into the home consumer market. They are well known for their Cisco Networking Academy Program which is a rigorous e-learning program that teaches students Internet technology skills. It offers Web-based materials, online testing, student success monitoring, hands-on laboratories, teacher instruction for students in many different countries.

If you'd invested 1,000 in Cisco Systems Inc on April 20th, 2011, today the investment would be worth $2,400.77. Your investment would have gone up with an annual rate of return of 15.29% with a total increase of 315.84%. Your total profit from this investment 10 years later would have been $3,158.40.

Cisco's recent Live 2021 event introduced a series of improvements in optical, applications, and chip technology. Over 50 new software and feature technologies were launched which included a brand new WebEx Desk Pro series platform. Cisco has proven to be an outstanding long-term investment on the stock market over the past decade.