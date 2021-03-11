Here Are The Stocks With The Highest Short Interest Rate This Week

Investors are always looking for opportunities to profit from the most heavily shorted stocks on the stock market. Here are the stocks on the market with the highest short interest including Gamestop, GSX Techedu Inc, Viacom CBS Inc, Sunrun Inc, and Norwegian Cruise Lines Holdings.

GameStop Corp - 20.36%

GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) is an American retail store that offers video games, electronics, and gaming merchandise. Gamestop shares have been rising over the past few months due to short squeezes led by online Reddit investors. GameStop had an excellent trading session early this week on the stock market after they shot up 11% on Wednesday.

GSX Techedu Inc - 18.98%

GSX Techedu Inc (NYSE: GSX) is a Chinese education technology company that was founded by Xiang Dong Chen in 2014. This company provides online tutoring services and foreign language services on the web. Their most popular product is the online education platform Genshuixue. GSX Techedu closed nearly 9% higher this past week after reporting a 136% revenue growth in the 4th quarter from the prior year.

ViacomCBS Inc - 17%

ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ: VIAC) is a multinational mass media that was formed through a merger between Viacom and CBS Corporation back in 2019. This company strives to provide premium entertainment content for consumers all around the world. They offer television, digital streaming content, live events, and studio production which are all available online.

Sunrun Inc- 13.96%

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) designs, develops, and installs residential solar energy systems in the United States. They provide solar energy services and products to over 134,000 customers across 16 states. Sunrun Inc sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Shares shot up 7% this week after the company was highlighted for having a lower price structure which increased consumer interest.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd - 12.90%

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH) is a cruise line company that was established in 1966 and incorporated in Bermuda, They are a leading global cruise line company that offers itineraries to more than 490 destinations worldwide. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings offered 5,000,000 additional ordinary shares this month and the proceedings will be used to repurchase all of NCL Corporation Ltd.'s.