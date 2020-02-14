One Explanation Why The Market Is Not Going Down Despite Coronavirus: PreMarket Prep Recap For Feb. 14, 2020

Bellator Asset Management Advisory Board Member Ian Winer appeared on Benzinga’s PreMarket Prep Friday, offering an explanation as to why U.S. stocks are largely not reacting to concerns around the globe of the coronavirus in China.

“As long as rates stay low and you’ve got the ability for the Fed to continue to expand valuations by propping up assets, you’re in a situation where unless you think the world is going to end, which I don’t, what’s going to happen is what always happens with these things," Winer said on the show.

"Eventually it settles down. People assume, probably correctly, that demand isn’t going away permanently. It’ll just shift. And pretty soon you’ll have every bullish person on the street saying ‘Good news, next year there will be easy comps.’ That’s why I think people aren’t reacting to this stuff.”

Co-Host Dennis Dick agreed, citing companies like Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE), Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) and others whose warnings about revenue losses have been shrugged off by investors.

“They’re all getting passes on this. So that’s bullish in itself. They’re saying nervous stuff on the call, but people are like ‘Ok well they’re coming out clean on it, it’s good.’ I’ve been trying to figure out the fundamental reason why the market keeps rallying here, but maybe it is that everybody gets a pass now. If this doesn’t have a contagion effect, I could see this market significantly higher by the end of the year.”

Other Stocks Discussed On The Show

Some of the stocks also discussed include, with technical levels provided by co-host Joel Elconin:

