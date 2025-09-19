InterCure Ltd. INCR revealed on Friday that it will acquire Botanico Ltd., known as ISHI, in a move designed to strengthen its global cannabis portfolio and deliver entry into premium American cultivation technology and brand partnerships.

The announcement arrives as the Trump administration signaled it is weighing the rescheduling of cannabis from Schedule I to Schedule III, a potential turning point that could reshape the industry for international operators such as InterCure.

Through the acquisition, InterCure will gain access to ISHI’s advanced AI-driven cultivation technologies, automated production systems and exclusive brand alliances with top U.S. operators.

Among them is The Flowery, a Florida-based vertically integrated medical cannabis firm with a strong retail presence in New York and ambitions to expand nationally.

These partnerships grant InterCure immediate entry to award-winning American cannabis genetics and operational know-how.

The agreement is structured in two phases. InterCure will initially purchase half of ISHI’s equity using 2.47 million of its ordinary shares. The remainder will be acquired once ISHI achieves sustained profitability for three months or within two years, in exchange for an additional 2.46 million shares.

In total, the deal equates to about 10% of InterCure’s fully diluted outstanding stock. Closing is expected in the first quarter of 2026, pending regulatory approvals in Israel.

ISHI’s co-founders, Omer Layani and Dor Hershkovitz, will join InterCure’s leadership team as part of the integration.

All employee stock options at ISHI will convert to InterCure options under existing vesting terms.

Upon completion, InterCure will assume ISHI’s partnerships, supply networks and technological assets, enabling the company to broaden its international reach while maintaining pharmaceutical-grade standards.

Alexander Rabinovich, CEO of InterCure, called the acquisition a “significant milestone” that positions the company to leverage both regulatory momentum and exclusive access to U.S. brands.

Price Action: INCR shares were trading higher by 0.64% to $1.500 at last check Friday.

