Workday Inc. (WDAY) said on Tuesday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Sana, an artificial intelligence company that builds next-generation enterprise knowledge tools.

The company said Sana’s technology will power a new Workday experience that integrates knowledge, data, actions and learning into a single interface.

Sana will continue to develop its Sana Learn and Sana Agents products, and Workday said the acquisition would enable Sana to accelerate growth and deliver additional innovation to customers at scale.

The enterprise highlighted the deal will help it build what it calls the “work experience of the future,” bringing together enterprise knowledge, data and actions in one place.

Workday noted that it will use its data on people and money, along with its partner ecosystem, to deliver a more personalized and proactive employee experience.

“Sana’s team, AI-native approach, and beautiful design perfectly align with our vision to reimagine the future of work,” commented Gerrit Kazmaier, president, product and technology, Workday.

Under the terms of the agreement, Workday said it will acquire all outstanding shares of Sana for about $1.1 billion.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of Workday’s fiscal 2026, which ends Jan. 31, 2026, subject to customary conditions.

The company reported cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $8.19 billion as of July 31, 2025.

In a separate announcement, Workday said more than 15 portfolio companies from Workday Ventures have joined its Agent Partner Network. These companies are bringing AI agents to the Workday Marketplace and integrating them with the company’s Agent System of Record (ASOR). The ASOR framework is designed to govern AI agents with the same accountability as employees, managing roles, data access, and actions to ensure responsible and secure deployment.

Price Action: WDAY shares were trading lower by 0.93% to $220.67 at last check Tuesday.

