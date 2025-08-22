Shares of Workday Inc WDAY dipped on Friday, trading at around $219.30 — down 3.64% — at last check Friday despite a strong fiscal second-quarter report.

Here are some key analyst takeaways.

BofA Securities analyst Brad Sills maintained a Buy rating, while reducing the price target from $278 to $265.

KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Jason Celino reaffirmed an Overweight rating, while slashing the price target from $325 to $285.

Canaccord Genuity analyst David Hynes maintained a Buy rating, while reducing the price target from $330 to $275.

RBC Capital Markets analyst Rishi Jaluria reiterated an Outperform rating and price target of $340.

Guggenheim Securities analyst John DiFucci maintained a Neutral rating on the stock.

BofA Securities: Workday reported "solid" second-quarter results, with operating margin expanding by 400 basis points year-on-year to 29%. The company's healthy revenue growth underlined the "strength of the Workday platform," Sills said in a note.

Growth was driven by both Workday's existing base and net new ACV (annual contract value), with AI-driven ACV doubling year-on-year, the analyst added. However, the fourth-quarter guidance raised concerns around the inorganic revenue contribution from the Paradox acquisition.

KeyBanc Capital Markets: Workday reported cRPO (current remaining performance obligations) growth of 16.4%, beating Street expectations of 15.6%, Celino said. Higher-than-expected early renewals drove the results, he added.

The company's subscription revenue grew by 14% year-on-year to $2,169 million, surpassing consensus of $2,161 million, while pro services revenue of $179 million was in-line with expectations, the analyst stated. Although Workday modestly raised its fiscal 2026 subscription revenue guidance by $15 million to $8,815 million, "the majority of the raise stems from its Paradox acquisition, implying the organic subscription outlook is maintained, despite the F2Q outperformance," he further wrote.

Canaccord Genuity: Workday made some "notable announcements," Hynes said. These include:

AI momentum in the business, with AI-driven ACV again doubled year-over-year

Entry into several new markets, including India

Entry into new partnerships, including with leader in earned wage access DailyPay

New subsidiary called Workday Government to capture the large Federal opportunity

Decision to acquire Paradox for $1.0 billion in cash

RBC Capital Markets: Workday's total revenues rose 12.6% year-on-year to $2,348 million, beating consensus of $2,342 million, Jaluria said. Non-GAAP earnings came in at $2.21 per share, meaningfully higher than consensus of $2.11 per share.

"cRPO topped street estimates for the third consecutive quarter, showing signs of stabilization," the analyst wrote. Stripping out contributions from the Paradox acquisition, management's full-year guidance has not changed, he further stated.

Guggenheim Securities: Workday's fiscal third-quarter guidance for subscription revenue came at $2.235 billion, falling slightly short of expectations, DiFucci said. The full-year guidance is based "entirely" on the newly announced acquisition of Paradox, which management expects to close in the fiscal third quarter, he added.

The full-year guidance reflects a slowdown in the back half of the year, as there is no flow-through of the second quarter beat, the analyst stated. This raises investor concern over the company's organic growth over the next two quarters, he commented.

Price Action: Shares of Workday had declined by 4.09% to $218.28 at the time of publication on Friday.

