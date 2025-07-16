July 16, 2025 10:53 AM 2 min read

Eaton's Latest Acquisition To Modernize EV Charging Infrastructure

by Akanksha Bakshi Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Eaton Corp. ETN on Wednesday announced it is strengthening its foothold in the energy transition space by acquiring Resilient Power Systems Inc., a U.S.-based firm known for cutting-edge solid-state transformer technology used in high-power direct current (DC) systems.

The deal, expected to close in the third quarter of 2025, will give Eaton access to Resilient's specialized solutions designed to modernize EV charging infrastructure and support power distribution in data centers and battery energy storage systems.

Resilient Power Systems, based in Austin, Texas, and backed by venture firms including Energy Transition Ventures, develops ultra-compact EV charging depots that connect directly to utility distribution grids. This enables faster and more cost-effective deployment of EV fleet and public charging stations.

Also Read: Honeywell, ITT, Eaton See Bright Outlook As BofA Securities Cites Military Spending, Aftermarket Growth

Mike Yelton, president of Eaton's Americas Region Electrical Sector, said Resilient's solid-state transformer technology has broader potential beyond EVs, particularly in areas like port electrification and next-gen data centers.

He emphasized that Eaton's global footprint and service capabilities will help bring the tech to scale while improving power reliability and cost efficiency.

Trending Investment Opportunities

Advertisement

The acquisition aligns with Eaton's strategy to capitalize on electrification and digitalization trends. Earlier this year, Eaton expanded its portfolio with the $1.55 billion Ultra PCS deal, further underlining its commitment to building next-generation power solutions.

Eaton held cash of $1.77 billion as of March 31, 2025.

Related ETFs to watch are iShares Global Clean Energy ETF ICLN and Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF DRIV.

Price Action: ETN shares were trading higher by 0.31% to $363.23 at last check Wednesday,

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

ETN Logo
ETNEaton Corp PLC
$361.88-0.06%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
63.68
Growth
93.50
Quality
88.02
Value
18.06
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
DRIV Logo
DRIVGlobal X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF
$24.07-0.93%
ICLN Logo
ICLNiShares Global Clean Energy ETF
$13.39-0.81%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved