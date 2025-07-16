Eaton's Latest Acquisition To Modernize EV Charging Infrastructure

Eaton Corp. ETN on Wednesday announced it is strengthening its foothold in the energy transition space by acquiring Resilient Power Systems Inc., a U.S.-based firm known for cutting-edge solid-state transformer technology used in high-power direct current (DC) systems.

The deal, expected to close in the third quarter of 2025, will give Eaton access to Resilient's specialized solutions designed to modernize EV charging infrastructure and support power distribution in data centers and battery energy storage systems.

Resilient Power Systems, based in Austin, Texas, and backed by venture firms including Energy Transition Ventures, develops ultra-compact EV charging depots that connect directly to utility distribution grids. This enables faster and more cost-effective deployment of EV fleet and public charging stations.

Mike Yelton, president of Eaton's Americas Region Electrical Sector, said Resilient's solid-state transformer technology has broader potential beyond EVs, particularly in areas like port electrification and next-gen data centers.

He emphasized that Eaton's global footprint and service capabilities will help bring the tech to scale while improving power reliability and cost efficiency.

The acquisition aligns with Eaton's strategy to capitalize on electrification and digitalization trends. Earlier this year, Eaton expanded its portfolio with the $1.55 billion Ultra PCS deal, further underlining its commitment to building next-generation power solutions.

Eaton held cash of $1.77 billion as of March 31, 2025.

Price Action: ETN shares were trading higher by 0.31% to $363.23 at last check Wednesday,

