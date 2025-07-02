Bowman Consulting Expands Into AI-Driven Data Center Engineering

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. BWMN is expanding its presence in high-tech infrastructure through the acquisition of e3i Engineers, a Boston-based firm specializing in data center and energy system design. The deal, valued at approximately $2 million in annualized net service billing, was announced Wednesday.

The acquisition of e3i brings over a decade of specialized experience to Bowman, including a project portfolio with more than 3.2 million square feet of data center design work. These projects span critical applications, including AI systems, hyperscale environments, and energy-efficient infrastructure.

Gary Bowman, the company's founder and CEO, said the deal marks a strategic expansion beyond traditional civil and site engineering. He highlighted e3i's pioneering use of direct-to-chip cooling and expertise in resilient, low-emission energy systems. "They bring capabilities that align perfectly with the future of high-performance infrastructure," he said.

The deal is being financed through a mix of cash, seller notes, and a convertible note, and fits within Bowman's previously outlined acquisition metrics. While specific revenue numbers were not disclosed, the acquisition is expected to enhance Bowman's offerings in AI-focused, energy-intensive engineering segments.

The acquisition highlights Bowman's strategy to grow its capabilities in emerging sectors like AI, digital infrastructure, and low-carbon energy solutions, where demand continues to rise.

Bowman held cash and cash equivalents of $10.70 million as of March 31, 2025.

Price Action: BMWN shares closed at $28.63 on Tuesday.

