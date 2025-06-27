June 27, 2025 10:10 AM 2 min read

B. Riley Cashes In $66 Million Gain With GlassRatner Sale, Refocuses On Core Business

Zinger Key Points

B. Riley Financial, Inc. RILY shares are trading higher on Friday following the announcement of a strategic divestiture.

The company sold its advisory divisions, GlassRatner Advisory & Capital Group, LLC and B. Riley Farber Advisory Inc., to funds managed by TorQuest Partners for $117.8 million.

This deal is expected to result in a second-quarter gain of approximately $66 million for B. Riley.

According to Benzinga Pro, B. Riley stock has lost over 82% in the past year.

Also Read: Goldman Sachs Bets On JPMorgan, Praises Market Share Gains, Efficiency

According to Bryant Riley, chairman and co-CEO of B. Riley, this transaction is part of a renewed commitment to focus on the company’s core business segments: its middle-market investment banking division, B. Riley Securities, and its wealth management platform.

The proceeds from the sale are intended to fuel growth initiatives and strengthen the company’s financial foundation, with a primary goal of maximizing shareholder value.

GlassRatner, acquired by B. Riley in 2018, specializes in restructuring, forensic accounting and litigation consulting.

Despite a record performance last year, B. Riley decided to part ways with the unit after close collaboration with GlassRatner CEO Ian Ratner. Ratner expressed enthusiasm for GlassRatner’s “new chapter” under TorQuest’s stewardship, highlighting TorQuest’s track record of scaling firms.

Justin Catalano, a partner at TorQuest, affirmed confidence in GlassRatner’s future, noting its established industry position and growth potential. This acquisition marks TorQuest’s third platform investment from its C$2.3 billion Fund VI.

B. Riley Financial Inc. is known for its comprehensive financial solutions, which include investment banking, asset management, brokerage services, and corporate restructuring.

The firm also engages in opportunistic investments and financing of asset-backed ventures through its affiliated entities.

RILY Price Action: B. Riley shares are trading higher by 2.68% to $3.07 at publication on Friday.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock

RILY Logo
RILYB. Riley Financial Inc
$3.114.01%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
5.14
Growth
2.03
Quality
Not Available
Value
38.77
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved