US Steel Releases Q3 Earnings, Raises Capital Expenditures To $2.3 Billion

United States Steel Corporation X announced Thursday its third-quarter earnings, reporting a profit of 56 cents per share, exceeding analyst forecasts of 47 cents. The company also generated revenue of $3.85 billion, surpassing expectations of $3.77 billion.

The company achieved an adjusted EBITDA of $319 million, demonstrating resilience despite lower selling prices. CEO David B. Burritt noted strong performance in the North American Flat-Rolled (NAFR) segment.

Looking ahead, U.S. Steel expects fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA between $225 million and $275 million, and continues to work towards finalizing its deal with Nippon Steel by year-end.

Here’s how analysts view the company following third-quarter results.

KeyBanc analyst Philip Gibbs highlighted positive factors such as better NAFR pricing and European carbon credit benefits, though performance in the Mini Mill/Big River and Tubular segments lagged.

U.S. Steel’s fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA expectations came in higher than KeyBanc’s $205 million estimate, but anticipates a decline in NAFR pricing and weaker European results. The company also raised its 2024 capex budget to $2.3 billion due to cost overruns, with a 2025 capex plan of $1 billion.

Regarding the potential transaction with Nippon Steel, U.S. Steel hopes to close the deal by year-end. However, there are concerns about political opposition and regulatory reviews.

BMO Capital Markets analyst Katja Jancic noted how capex has increased for the second consecutive quarter to approximately $2.3 billion, which is disappointing; however, half of this increase is attributed to costs being pulled forward.

Despite this, a significant decline in capex is expected for 2025 and beyond, with plans to reduce it to around $1 billion. BMO is lowering their estimates due to ongoing demand and pricing softness, setting a new price target of $43, down from the previous target of $45 alongside an Outperform rating.

Overall, BMO maintains a positive outlook on U.S. Steel’s investments translating into improved profitability and free cash flow over time.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, X has a 52-week high of $50.20 and a 52-week low of $26.92.

