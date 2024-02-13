These Analysts Boost Their Forecasts On Diamondback Energy Following Merger News

Loading... Loading...

Diamondback Energy Inc FANG disclosed a definitive merger deal with Endeavor Energy Resources, L.P. for around $26 billion, inclusive of Endeavor’s net debt.

In particular, the transaction comprises around 117.3 million shares of Diamondback common stock and $8 billion of cash, subject to customary adjustments.

The deal will offer annual synergies of $550 million representing over $3.0 billion in NPV10 over the next decade, and expects accretion of ~10% free cash flow per share in 2025.

Diamondback’s Board of Directors raised a 7% increase to its base dividend to $3.60 per share annually ($0.90 per share quarterly), effective for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Diamondback expects average production of 273.1 MBO/d (462.6 MBOE/d) and cash capital expenditures of $649 million for fourth quarter 2023.

Diamondback shares rose 0.3% to trade at $166.50 on Tuesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Diamondback following merger news.

Keybanc raised the price target on Diamondback from $170 to $186. Keybanc analyst Tim Rezvan maintained an Overweight rating.

BMO Capital increased the price target on Diamondback from $167 to $175. BMO Capital analyst Phillip Jungwirth maintained a Market Perform rating.

Scotiabank boosted the price target on Diamondback from $180 to $200. Scotiabank analyst Paul Cheng maintained a Sector Outperform rating.

Susquehanna boosted the price target on Diamondback from $190 to $195. Susquehanna analyst Biju Perincheril maintained a Positive rating.

