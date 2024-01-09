What's Going On With Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock?

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
January 9, 2024 10:08 AM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise is reportedly in advanced talks to buy Juniper Networks for about $13 billion.
  • Juniper shares were up about 22% while Hewlett Packard shares were down about 8.5%
Loading...
Loading...

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co HPE shares are trading lower Tuesday following a report suggesting the company is nearing a deal to buy Juniper Networks Inc JNPR.

What To Know: According to a Wall Street Journal report, Hewlett Packard Enterprise is in advanced talks to buy Juniper Networks for around $13 billion. 

The potential acquisition aims to better position Hewlett Packard to take advantage of the emerging AI opportunity.

The report indicates that a deal could be announced as soon as this week. Juniper Networks shares were up more than 22% at the time of writing, according to Benzinga Pro.

Check This Out: Bank Earnings Preview: Cautious Outlook As JPMorgan, Citigroup, BofA And Wells Fargo Report On Friday

HPE Price Action: Hewlett Packard shares are down about 5% over the last year. The stock was down 8.47% at $16.23 at the time of publication.

Photo: 3844328 from Pixabay.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: M&ANewsMoverswhy it's moving