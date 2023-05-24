Terreno Realty Buys Property In Washington, D.C. For $13.4M

by

Terreno Realty Corporation TRNO has acquired an industrial property in Washington, D.C., for a purchase price of ~$13.4 million.

has acquired an industrial property in Washington, D.C., for a purchase price of ~$13.4 million. The property consists of one newly constructed industrial distribution building containing approximately 33,000 square feet on 1.3 acres.

TRNO held cash and equivalents of $11.05 million as of March 31, 2023.

Toast, Terreno Realty, And This Consumer Products Maker Feature On CNBC's 'Final Trades' The property provides two dock-high and five grade-level loading positions and parking for 23 cars and is 100% leased, and the estimated stabilized cap rate is 5.3%.

Price Action: TRNO shares are trading lower by 1.41% at $59.59 on the last check Wednesday.

