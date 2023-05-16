ñol


What's Going On With Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Tuesday

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 16, 2023 9:19 AM | 1 min read
  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd TSM shares are trading lower Monday since Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway disclosed paring its remaining stake in the leading contract chipmaker.
  • On Monday, Berkshire Hathaway disclosed selling its remaining stake in TSMC.
  • In February, Berkshire revealed trimming its position in TSMC.
  • During Berkshire's annual meeting in May, Buffett shared concerns over growing tensions between the U.S. and China, influencing him to prefer Japan.
  • Interestingly, Macquarie added roughly 78 million new American Depositary Shares (ADRs) of TSMC and ended March with $7.3 billion in the company. 
  • Fidelity bought 14.1 million new TSMC shares, increasing its bet to nearly $4 billion, Reuters reports.
  • Philippe Laffont's Coatue Management bought 5.9 million shares worth $548.9 million. Tiger Global Management acquired $147.8 million in shares.
  • Last week, TSMC tried to dispel customers' concerns over price hikes fueled by the Ukraine war and emphasized artificial intelligence (AI) and 5G as crucial areas for business growth.
  • TSMC shares have gained 16% YTD.
  • Price Action: TSM shares traded lower by 0.68% at $85.08 premarket on the last check Tuesday.

