SPX Technologies Bolsters Electrical Heating Portfolio Via $418M Acquisition Of ASPEQ Heating Group

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 1, 2023 11:42 AM | 1 min read
  • SPX Technologies Inc SPXC has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase ASPEQ Heating Group from a private equity firm Industrial Growth Partners.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, SPXC will purchase ASPEQ and certain tax attributes for $418 million in cash.
  • ASPEQ will become a part of SPX Technologies' HVAC Heating platform, within its electrical heating business.
  • Saint Louis, Missouri-based ASPEQ provides electrical heating solutions to customers in industrial and commercial markets under the brands INDEECO, Heatrex, AccuTherm, Brasch, Spectrum, BannerDay PipeHeating, BBC, and Solar Products.
  • ASPEQ has annual revenue of about $120 million and is expected to be accretive to the margin of SPX Technologies' HVAC segment.
  • SPX intends to finance the acquisition by drawing on its revolving credit facility and borrowing under its recently announced incremental term loans.
  • The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023.
  • SPXC held $157.1 million in cash and equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2022.
  • Price Action: SPXC shares are trading higher by 3.22% at $65.73 on the last check Monday.

