- Silver Lake, in partnership with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, agreed to acquire Qualtrics International Inc XM for $12.5 billion.
- Qualtrics shareholders, including SAP SE SAP, will receive $18.15 per share in cash, implying a 62% premium to the January 25, 2023 closing price, the last full trading day before SAP's announcement to explore a sale of its stake in Qualtrics.
- Silver Lake and its co-investors and CPP Investments will acquire 100% of the outstanding shares Silver Lake does not already own, including the entirety of SAP's majority ownership interest.
- Qualtrics's common stock will cease to list on any public market upon the transaction. Qualtrics will become an independent, privately held company.
- Qualtrics will continue to be led by CEO Zig Serafin, and the company will remain headquartered in Provo, Utah, and Seattle, Washington.
- The transaction is fully financed by equity commitments from Silver Lake and co-investors, with $1.75 billion in equity from CPP Investments and $1 billion in debt.
- The transaction will likely close in the second half of 2023.
- Price Action: XM shares are up 6.53% at $17.63 premarket on the last check Monday.
