Qualtrics Could Bag A Higher Takeover Premium, Analyst Says Post Offer From Silver Lake & Canada Pension Plan

- Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin maintains Qualtrics International Inc XM with an Overweight, raising the price target from $16 to $18.15.
- On March 6, Qualtrics disclosed receiving a bid from Silver Lake and Canada Pension Plan to acquire all outstanding shares of Qualtrics for $18.15 per share in cash.
- The bid represents an NTM EV/S multiple of 7.0x, slightly below the 2022 median software take-out multiple of 7.5x but slightly above the median NTM EV/S multiple of 6.7x across related customer experience and marketing tech sub-sectors.
- Under a deal, Qualtrics and SAP SE SAP agreed to negotiate exclusively with Silver Lake until March 15. In January, SAP shared plans to explore a sale of its remaining stake in Qualtrics.
- The re-rating reflects the slim possibility that a slightly higher premium could emerge from exclusive talks.
- Evercore ISI Group analyst Kirk Materne downgrades Qualtrics from Outperform to In-Line and lowers the price target from $20 to $19.
- Price Action: XM shares closed higher by 0.76% at $17.26 on Monday.
- Photo Via Wikimedia Commons
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.