Liquidity Services Completes Sale Of Hydrocracker Reactor In South Korea

- Liquidity Services Inc LQDT has completed the sale of one of two unused, high-pressure hydrocracker reactors fabricated in 2010 by Kobe Steel Japan.
- The sale to a renewable diesel manufacturer based in the U.S. was concluded in December 2022.
- The reactor, which has been stored under nitrogen purge at the Port of Gwangyang in South Korea, was sold through AllSurplus.com.
- AllSurplus is Liquidity Services' online marketplace for surplus business assets.
- The completed sale includes ancillary equipment, available data books, drawings, and technical data related to the assets.
- This type of reactor is used to produce salable products such as jet fuel, diesel fuel, gasoline, kerosene, naphtha, and biodiesel in a traditional oil refinery or in renewable biodiesel applications.
- "Delivery of the hydrocracker unit will dramatically cut the amount of time they would otherwise have waited for a new factory order by 12-18 months, thus enabling the company to get their project underway more quickly,” said Trey Valentino, Liquidity Services' Vice President, Business Development.
- Price Action: LQDT shares traded higher by 2.74% at $15.00 on the last check Friday.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.