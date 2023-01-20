ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Liquidity Services Completes Sale Of Hydrocracker Reactor In South Korea

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 20, 2023 10:20 AM | 1 min read
Liquidity Services Completes Sale Of Hydrocracker Reactor In South Korea
  • Liquidity Services Inc LQDT has completed the sale of one of two unused, high-pressure hydrocracker reactors fabricated in 2010 by Kobe Steel Japan.
  • The sale to a renewable diesel manufacturer based in the U.S. was concluded in December 2022.
  • The reactor, which has been stored under nitrogen purge at the Port of Gwangyang in South Korea, was sold through AllSurplus.com.
  • AllSurplus is Liquidity Services' online marketplace for surplus business assets.
  • The completed sale includes ancillary equipment, available data books, drawings, and technical data related to the assets.
  • This type of reactor is used to produce salable products such as jet fuel, diesel fuel, gasoline, kerosene, naphtha, and biodiesel in a traditional oil refinery or in renewable biodiesel applications.
  • "Delivery of the hydrocracker unit will dramatically cut the amount of time they would otherwise have waited for a new factory order by 12-18 months, thus enabling the company to get their project underway more quickly,” said Trey Valentino, Liquidity Services' Vice President, Business Development.
  • Price Action: LQDT shares traded higher by 2.74% at $15.00 on the last check Friday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsInformation TechnologyInternet Software & ServicesM&ANewsSmall CapGeneral

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved