Liquidity Services Completes Sale Of Hydrocracker Reactor In South Korea

has completed the sale of one of two unused, high-pressure hydrocracker reactors fabricated in 2010 by Kobe Steel Japan. The sale to a renewable diesel manufacturer based in the U.S. was concluded in December 2022.

The reactor, which has been stored under nitrogen purge at the Port of Gwangyang in South Korea, was sold through AllSurplus.com.

AllSurplus is Liquidity Services' online marketplace for surplus business assets.

The completed sale includes ancillary equipment, available data books, drawings, and technical data related to the assets.

This type of reactor is used to produce salable products such as jet fuel, diesel fuel, gasoline, kerosene, naphtha, and biodiesel in a traditional oil refinery or in renewable biodiesel applications.

"Delivery of the hydrocracker unit will dramatically cut the amount of time they would otherwise have waited for a new factory order by 12-18 months, thus enabling the company to get their project underway more quickly,” said Trey Valentino, Liquidity Services' Vice President, Business Development.

Price Action: LQDT shares traded higher by 2.74% at $15.00 on the last check Friday.

