SpartanNash Ramps Up Supply Chain Network Via Great Lakes Foods Acquisition

Food Distributor SpartanNash SPTN has acquired Great Lakes Foods , an independent grocery wholesaler, for an undisclosed sum.

The warehouse serves approximately 100 independent grocery customers across the Midwest and employs 125 Associates.

SpartanNash will continue to employ the Great Lakes Foods team while investing in capital and IT updates to the facility and expanding customer service offerings.

Customers of Great Lakes Foods will gain access to SpartanNash's marketing support, merchandising expertise and portfolio of private label products.

"The location of this distribution center is ideal for serving both new and existing customers in the surrounding communities – as well as our own Company-owned stores in the Upper Peninsula," said SpartanNash Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy and Information Officer Masiar Tayebi.

The business integration will occur strategically throughout 2023.

SpartanNash held $18.9 million in cash and equivalents as of October 8, 2022.

Price Action: SPTN shares are trading lower by 0.10% at $30.49 on the last check Thursday.

