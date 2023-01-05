SpartanNash Ramps Up Supply Chain Network Via Great Lakes Foods Acquisition

- Food Distributor SpartanNash SPTN has acquired Great Lakes Foods, an independent grocery wholesaler, for an undisclosed sum.
- The company will also acquire Great Lakes' 300,000-square-foot distribution center in Menominee, Michigan.
- The warehouse serves approximately 100 independent grocery customers across the Midwest and employs 125 Associates.
- SpartanNash will continue to employ the Great Lakes Foods team while investing in capital and IT updates to the facility and expanding customer service offerings.
- Customers of Great Lakes Foods will gain access to SpartanNash's marketing support, merchandising expertise and portfolio of private label products.
- "The location of this distribution center is ideal for serving both new and existing customers in the surrounding communities – as well as our own Company-owned stores in the Upper Peninsula," said SpartanNash Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy and Information Officer Masiar Tayebi.
- The business integration will occur strategically throughout 2023.
- SpartanNash held $18.9 million in cash and equivalents as of October 8, 2022.
- Price Action: SPTN shares are trading lower by 0.10% at $30.49 on the last check Thursday.
- Photo Via Company
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.