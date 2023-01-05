ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

SpartanNash Ramps Up Supply Chain Network Via Great Lakes Foods Acquisition

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 5, 2023 12:02 PM | 1 min read
  • Food Distributor SpartanNash SPTN has acquired Great Lakes Foods, an independent grocery wholesaler, for an undisclosed sum.
  • The company will also acquire Great Lakes' 300,000-square-foot distribution center in Menominee, Michigan.
  • The warehouse serves approximately 100 independent grocery customers across the Midwest and employs 125 Associates.
  • SpartanNash will continue to employ the Great Lakes Foods team while investing in capital and IT updates to the facility and expanding customer service offerings.
  • Customers of Great Lakes Foods will gain access to SpartanNash's marketing support, merchandising expertise and portfolio of private label products.
  • "The location of this distribution center is ideal for serving both new and existing customers in the surrounding communities – as well as our own Company-owned stores in the Upper Peninsula," said SpartanNash Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy and Information Officer Masiar Tayebi.
  • The business integration will occur strategically throughout 2023.
  • SpartanNash held $18.9 million in cash and equivalents as of October 8, 2022.
  • Price Action: SPTN shares are trading lower by 0.10% at $30.49 on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsM&ANewsSmall CapGeneral
google-playapp-store

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved