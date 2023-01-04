Beacon Roofing Acquires Building Products Distributor First Coastal

by

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc BECN has acquired First Coastal Exteriors LLC , with locations in Mobile, Alabama and Pearl, Mississippi. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

has acquired , with locations in Mobile, Alabama and Pearl, Mississippi. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. First Coastal distributes complementary residential and commercial building products, including siding, gutter products, and windows.

"This acquisition is another exciting addition as we continue to expand our footprint and drive toward achieving our Ambition 2025 growth targets," said Munroe Best, Beacon's President of the South Division.

Beacon held $84.9 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2022.

Price Action: BECN shares are trading higher by 0.25% at $52.98 on the last check Wednesday.

BECN shares are trading higher by 0.25% at $52.98 on the last check Wednesday. Photo Via Company

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.