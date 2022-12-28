ñol

German Chipmaker Infineon Chief Eyes Takeovers Worth Billions Of Euros

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
December 28, 2022 5:57 AM | 1 min read
  • Infineon Technologies AG IFNNF IFNNY looks to spend several billion euros on the right takeover target as it hunted for acquisitions, CEO Jochen Hanebeck said in a newspaper interview.
  • Infineon constantly looks for suitable companies in the range of up to a few billion (euros), Reuters reports citing the CEO.
  • The German chipmaker sees growth in electromobility, autonomous driving, renewable energy, data centers, and the so-called internet of things, which help connect items like appliances, factory equipment, and health monitors to the internet or other communications networks.
  • Also Read: Infineon Clocks 38% Revenue Growth In Q3; Forges EV Chip Supply Deal With Stellantis
  • In FY22, Infineon posted revenue growth of 30% to €14.2 billion ($15.1 billion), while segment profit jumped 63% to €3.4 billion.
  • Inadequately financed start-ups would probably want to join a corporation, Hanebeck said. 
  • Hanebeck said the company could expand its portfolio in several fields, including power semiconductors, sensors, software, and artificial intelligence.
  • Price Action: IFNNY shares closed lower by 0.95% at $30.17 on Tuesday.
  • Photo Via Company

