Middleby Acquires Ireland-Based Marco Beverage Systems For Undisclosed Sum

Middleby Corp MIDD has acquired Marco Beverage Systems , a designer and manufacturer of energy-efficient beverage dispense solutions. The financial terms were not disclosed.

Dublin, Ireland, has annual revenues of $30 million. "This acquisition is highly complementary to our growing beverage portfolio, and the Marco product line further expands our offerings in coffee brewers, cold brew dispense, and a variety of hot, cold and sparkling water dispensers," said CEO Tim FitzGerald.

Middleby held $144.9 million in cash and equivalents as of October 1, 2022.

The company develops and manufactures a broad line of solutions used in commercial foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchens.

Price Action: MIDD shares are trading lower by 0.15% at $129.05 on the last check Tuesday.

