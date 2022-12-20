ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Middleby Acquires Ireland-Based Marco Beverage Systems For Undisclosed Sum

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 20, 2022 10:56 AM | 1 min read
Middleby Acquires Ireland-Based Marco Beverage Systems For Undisclosed Sum
  • Middleby Corp MIDD has acquired Marco Beverage Systems, a designer and manufacturer of energy-efficient beverage dispense solutions. The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • Macro Beverage, based in Dublin, Ireland, has annual revenues of $30 million.
  • "This acquisition is highly complementary to our growing beverage portfolio, and the Marco product line further expands our offerings in coffee brewers, cold brew dispense, and a variety of hot, cold and sparkling water dispensers," said CEO Tim FitzGerald.
  • Middleby held $144.9 million in cash and equivalents as of October 1, 2022.
  • The company develops and manufactures a broad line of solutions used in commercial foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchens. 
  • Price Action: MIDD shares are trading lower by 0.15% at $129.05 on the last check Tuesday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEurasiaM&ANewsGeneral