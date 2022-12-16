ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Spanish Energy Company Repsol Bolsters Renewables Business Via Asterion Energies Acquisition

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 16, 2022 7:14 AM | 1 min read
Spanish Energy Company Repsol Bolsters Renewables Business Via Asterion Energies Acquisition
  • Repsol SA REPYY has acquired Asterion Energies from European infrastructure fund Asterion Industrial for €560 million plus up to €20 million in contingent payments.
  • Repsol expects the deal to strengthen its presence in key European markets and consolidates its international expansion in OECD markets. 
  • Asterion Energies manages a portfolio of renewable projects mostly under development totaling 7,700 megawatts (MW) in Spain (84%), Italy (12%), and France (4%).
  • Asterion's asset portfolio includes 4,900 MW of PV solar and 2,800 MW of wind generation, of which 2,500 MW are at an advanced stage of development or under construction.
  • "We are realizing our ambition to be leaders in the energy transition, taking firm steps, such as this asset acquisition, to meet our goals of growth, diversification, and focus on multi-energy," said Repsol CEO Josu Jon Imaz.
  • In 2019, Repsol committed to achieving zero net emissions by 2050. 
  • The company's 2021-2025 Strategic Plan envisages reaching 6,000 MW of installed renewable generation capacity by 2025 and 20,000 MW by 2030.
  • Repsol entered the U.S. renewables market by purchasing 40% of Hecate Energy. 
  • Price Action: REPYY shares closed lower by 0.46% at $15.14 on Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEurasiaM&ANewsGeneral