Spanish Energy Company Repsol Bolsters Renewables Business Via Asterion Energies Acquisition

- Repsol SA REPYY has acquired Asterion Energies from European infrastructure fund Asterion Industrial for €560 million plus up to €20 million in contingent payments.
- Repsol expects the deal to strengthen its presence in key European markets and consolidates its international expansion in OECD markets.
- Asterion Energies manages a portfolio of renewable projects mostly under development totaling 7,700 megawatts (MW) in Spain (84%), Italy (12%), and France (4%).
- Asterion's asset portfolio includes 4,900 MW of PV solar and 2,800 MW of wind generation, of which 2,500 MW are at an advanced stage of development or under construction.
- "We are realizing our ambition to be leaders in the energy transition, taking firm steps, such as this asset acquisition, to meet our goals of growth, diversification, and focus on multi-energy," said Repsol CEO Josu Jon Imaz.
- In 2019, Repsol committed to achieving zero net emissions by 2050.
- The company's 2021-2025 Strategic Plan envisages reaching 6,000 MW of installed renewable generation capacity by 2025 and 20,000 MW by 2030.
- Repsol entered the U.S. renewables market by purchasing 40% of Hecate Energy.
- Price Action: REPYY shares closed lower by 0.46% at $15.14 on Thursday.
