Walgreens Boots Alliance Takes Full Control Of CareCentrix

- Retail pharmacy chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA has agreed to acquire the remaining 45% stake in CareCentrix for $392 million.
- CareCentrix provides care coordination and outsourced benefit management services for the home care industry.
- WBA's 55% majority investment in the company closed on August 31, 2022.
- "We continue to see strong results and potential for growth from our partnership with CareCentrix. Our full acquisition further accelerates our transformation to become a consumer-centric healthcare company, leveraging innovative platforms that extend our capabilities into fast-growing segments of healthcare," said Roz Brewer, CEO, WBA.
- In WBA's FY21, CareCentrix delivered pro forma sales of $1.5 billion. It currently manages care for more than 19 million members through over 7,400 provider locations.
- The 100% acquisition deal is expected to close by March 2023.
- CareCentrix will continue as a distinct business and brand within Walgreens following the acquisition.
- Also, CareCentrix CEO John Driscoll will assume a new role as executive vice president and president, U.S. Healthcare at WBA, including Walgreens Health, later this month.
- CareCentrix CFO Steve Horowitz will assume the role of CareCentrix CEO.
- Price Action: WBA shares are trading higher by 3.23% at $32.87 on the last check Tuesday.
