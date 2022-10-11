OneWater Marine Acquires Harbor View Marine To Expand Gulf Coast Presence

- OneWater Marine Inc ONEW has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Harbor View Marine, one of the Gulf Coast's largest locally owned dealerships. The financial terms were not disclosed.
- Harbor View Marine is a family-owned and operated business offering brands such as NauticStar, Jeanneau, G3, and Bayliner.
- The acquisition will further expand the company's footprint on the Gulf Coast and is expected to enhance new and pre-owned boat sales, finance, and parts and services offerings.
- The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of fiscal 2023.
- In addition to new and used boat sales, Harbor View Marine offers service and repair from certified technicians, parts and accessories, hi/dry boat storage, and a boat club to Gulf Coast boaters.
- Harbor View Marine generated approximately $21 million in sales over the past twelve months.
- OneWater held $95.7 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2022.
- "OneWater's focus on strategic growth remains steadfast and parallels our customers' desire to explore new products and brands," said CEO Austin Singleton.
- Price Action: ONEW shares are trading higher by 1.97% at $30.58 on the last check Tuesday.
- Photo Via Company
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.