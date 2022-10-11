Andersons Expands Retail Farm Center Network Via Mote Farm Service Acquisition

- Plant nutrient producer Andersons Inc ANDE has signed an agreement to purchase the assets of Mote Farm Service Inc. The financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.
- The transaction is expected to close in late October. The purchase will include Mote's Union City, Indiana, and Harrisville, Indiana, locations.
- "The purchase supports our strategy to be the Midwest's premier provider of plant nutrients and agronomy services," said Joe McNeely, President of The Andersons Nutrient and Industrial.
- Andersons held $86 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2022.
- Price Action: ANDE shares closed higher by 2.20% at $32.55 on Monday.
