Andersons Expands Retail Farm Center Network Via Mote Farm Service Acquisition

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 11, 2022 7:46 AM | 1 min read
Andersons Expands Retail Farm Center Network Via Mote Farm Service Acquisition
  • Plant nutrient producer Andersons Inc ANDE has signed an agreement to purchase the assets of Mote Farm Service Inc. The financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.
  • The transaction is expected to close in late October. The purchase will include Mote's Union City, Indiana, and Harrisville, Indiana, locations.
  • "The purchase supports our strategy to be the Midwest's premier provider of plant nutrients and agronomy services," said Joe McNeely, President of The Andersons Nutrient and Industrial. 
  • Andersons held $86 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2022.
  • Price Action: ANDE shares closed higher by 2.20% at $32.55 on Monday.

