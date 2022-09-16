ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Churchill Downs Bets Big On This 100-Year Old Kentucky Racing Firm

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 16, 2022 6:36 AM | 1 min read
Churchill Downs Bets Big On This 100-Year Old Kentucky Racing Firm
  • Churchill Downs Inc CHDN has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Ellis Park Racing & Gaming in Henderson, Kentucky, from Enchantment Holdings LLC for $79 million in cash.
  • The company will also assume Ellis Park's opportunity to construct a track extension facility in Owensboro, Kentucky.
  • Ellis Park, located north of the Ohio River and just south of Evansville, Indiana, celebrated 100 years of racing this year.
  • In addition to being known as the home of summer Thoroughbred racing in Kentucky, Ellis Park also features a gaming facility venue with about 300 historical racing machines.
  • Churchill will acquire all of the outstanding equity of Ellis Entertainment, LLC, the parent company of Ellis Park.
  • "This is an exciting announcement for the horse racing industry, the cities of Henderson and Owensboro, and the entire Commonwealth of Kentucky," said Kentucky governor Andy Beshear.
  • The transaction's closing is contingent upon approval by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.
  • The company held $1.9 billion in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2022.
  • Price Action: CHDN shares closed lower by 0.87% at $199.65 on Thursday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsM&ANewsGeneral