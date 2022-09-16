Churchill Downs Bets Big On This 100-Year Old Kentucky Racing Firm

- Churchill Downs Inc CHDN has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Ellis Park Racing & Gaming in Henderson, Kentucky, from Enchantment Holdings LLC for $79 million in cash.
- The company will also assume Ellis Park's opportunity to construct a track extension facility in Owensboro, Kentucky.
- Ellis Park, located north of the Ohio River and just south of Evansville, Indiana, celebrated 100 years of racing this year.
- In addition to being known as the home of summer Thoroughbred racing in Kentucky, Ellis Park also features a gaming facility venue with about 300 historical racing machines.
- Churchill will acquire all of the outstanding equity of Ellis Entertainment, LLC, the parent company of Ellis Park.
- "This is an exciting announcement for the horse racing industry, the cities of Henderson and Owensboro, and the entire Commonwealth of Kentucky," said Kentucky governor Andy Beshear.
- The transaction's closing is contingent upon approval by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.
- The company held $1.9 billion in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2022.
- Price Action: CHDN shares closed lower by 0.87% at $199.65 on Thursday.
- Photo Via Company
