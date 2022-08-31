- China-based internet and online game services provider NetEase Inc NTES said its games division, NetEase Games, has acquired Quantic Dream S.A. The financial terms were not disclosed.
- NetEase Games originally acquired a minority stake in Quantic Dream in 2019.
- Quantic Dream studio, established 25 years ago in Paris, France, is the creator of games such as Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls and Detroit: Become Human. The studio announced at The Game Awards 2021 that it is collaborating with Lucasfilm Games on the new action-adventure game, Star Wars Eclipse.
- Quantic Dream creates games with a strong narrative focus and nonlinear stories that reward players' choices.
- Quantic Dream, led by David Cage and Guillaume de Fondaumière, will become NetEase Games' first studio in Europe.
- Quantic will continue to operate independently, focusing on creating and publishing its video games on all platforms.
- Price Action: NTES shares are trading higher by 3.52% at $89.64 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.
- Photo Via Company
