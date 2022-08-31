by

China-based internet and online game services provider NetEase Inc NTES said its games division, NetEase Games , has acquired Quantic Dream S.A. The financial terms were not disclosed.

Quantic Dream studio, established 25 years ago in Paris, France, is the creator of games such as Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls and Detroit: Become Human. The studio announced at The Game Awards 2021 that it is collaborating with Lucasfilm Games on the new action-adventure game, Star Wars Eclipse.

Quantic Dream creates games with a strong narrative focus and nonlinear stories that reward players' choices.

Quantic Dream, led by David Cage and Guillaume de Fondaumière, will become NetEase Games' first studio in Europe.

Quantic will continue to operate independently, focusing on creating and publishing its video games on all platforms.

Price Action: NTES shares are trading higher by 3.52% at $89.64 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

