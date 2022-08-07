Elon Musk Challenges Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal To Public Debate On Bot Count, Runs Poll On His Claims

Elon Musk, who is currently engaged in a legal fight with Twitter, Inc. TWTR took the tussle to one-on-one terms on Saturday.
What Happened: The Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO said the deal could proceed on original terms, provided Twitter can reveal its method of sampling 100 accounts and confirm its bot count estimate.
If the numbers revealed in the SEC filings are materially false, then the deal should not proceed, he said. Musk was responding to a Twitter thread by a user going by the account handle named @Andst7, who discussed the points made in the billionaire’s counterclaim regarding monetizable daily active users, or mDAU.
When Musk requested additional information, Twitter first provided outdated data, then a fake data set, and finally, a clean data set after suspending malicious accounts, he noted.
An algorithm called "Botometer," primarily used by most academic and independent researchers, found the bot count to be 10-14% of mDAU, he added. The Twitter user also took exception to the sample size used by Twitter and wondered why a multi-million-dollar company invests little in analyses.
Read Benzinga's story on Twitter’s point-by-point response to Elon Musk’s countersuit
Commenting on the thread, Musk said it was a "good summary." In a threaded reply to his own tweet, he challenged Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal for a public debate about the bot percentage.
“Let him prove to the public that Twitter has <5% fake or spam daily users,” he added.
I hereby challenge @paraga to a public debate about the Twitter bot percentage.Let him prove to the public that Twitter has <5% fake or spam daily users!
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2022
Musk Launches Another Poll: Musk also ran a poll for soliciting opinions on whether less than 5% of Twitter daily users are fake/spam, with the answer options being “yes,” or “Lmaooo, no.”
Less than 5% of Twitter daily users are fake/spam— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2022
With four hours still left for the expiration of the poll, results show that a majority of the Twitter users have sided with Musk. Only about 34.9% seem to think Twitter’s claim about bot count is accurate, and the remaining 65.1% otherwise.
Incidentally, Musk ran a couple of polls ahead of his disclosure of a stake in Twitter and his proposal to launch a taking-private offer. The polls were to get answers to the questions on whether Twitter adheres to free speech, which is essential to a functioning democracy, and whether a new platform is needed.
What’s Next? The lawsuit initiated by Twitter will come up for a hearing in the Delaware Chancery Court on Oct. 17, and since it is a fast-tracked case, an outcome will likely be known soon.
Twitter closed Friday’s session at $42.52, up 3.56%, according to Benzinga Pro data.
Photo: Includes an image from icpcnews icpcnews and Tesla Owners Club Belgium on Flickr
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.