ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Inotiv Expands Protein/Peptide Bioanalytical Capabilities With This Deal

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
July 8, 2022 6:24 AM | 1 min read
  • Contract research organization Inotiv Inc NOTV acquired Nashville, Tennessee-based Protypia Inc for $11 million.
  • Inotiv specializes in nonclinical and analytical drug discovery, development services, research models, and related products and services.
  • Protypia is a protein/peptide bioanalytical company offering high-quality, targeted tissue-based protein and peptide mass spectrometry.
  • Deal consideration consists of approximately $9.5 million in cash, Inotiv common shares of approximately $0.9 million, and $0.6 million in unsecured subordinated promissory notes.
  • The company expects to retain all existing Protypia employees and maintain operations in Nashville.
  • "This highly-specialized technology and know-how significantly enhances our ability to support clients in developing safe and effective medicines, particularly in the areas of immuno-oncology and cell and gene therapy. The ability to precisely quantify protein levels in tissues, including paraffin-embedded tissues, opens exciting new avenues for scientists to explore as they investigate disease pathways," said John Sagartz, Inotiv's Chief Strategy Officer.
  • Price Action: NOTV shares closed 2.53% higher at $10.94 on Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsM&ANewsHealth CareGeneral