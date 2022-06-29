Troubled Grubhub's Parent Company Seeks Investment Partner: WSJ

- Dutch multinational online food ordering and delivery company Just Eat Takeaway.com NV TKAYF is hit by doubts about whether it can sell its U.S. operation, Grubhub Inc.
- As per Wall Street Journal, Grubhub CEO Adam DeWitt said the company's parent hopes to find a strategic partner, though a divestiture cannot be ruled out.
- In some of his first public remarks about the company since Just Eat said in April it would consider selling Grubhub, as its U.S. division encounters challenges.
- "It's more about finding a way to help us grow than it is necessarily about the sale," Mr. DeWitt said Tuesday at The Wall Street Journal's Global Food Forum.
- According to Grubhub, it lost market share as diners worked from home in the suburbs, where its rivals have the upper hand and fewer big chain restaurants on its app.
- The CEO also defends free-lunch promotion in New York City, even though orders overwhelmed some restaurants leaving many diners angry.
- Mr. DeWitt said the company aims to balance making money off orders and helping operators make money amid 30% commissions charged to restaurants.
- Photo by Haydn Blackey via Flickr
