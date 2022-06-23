Johnson Controls Acquires Tempered Networks; Partners With Accenture On Innovation Centers

by

Accenture Plc ACN and Johnson Controls International Plc JCI collaborate to deliver and operate two new OpenBlue Innovation Centers.

and collaborate to deliver and operate two new OpenBlue Innovation Centers. The centers will drive Johnson Controls' rollout of building control system products and services using technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), digital twins, the internet of things (IoT), 5G, and the cloud.

The focus will be on developing new hardware and software built around 5G and IoT, adding solid system connectivity, control, and visualization for building environments.

: Accenture's Q3 Results Additionally, Johnson Controls acquired a zero-trust cybersecurity provider Tempered Networks , based in Seattle, Washington. Deal terms were not disclosed.

, based in Seattle, Washington. Deal terms were not disclosed. Tempered Networks created 'Airwall' technology, a self-defense system for buildings that enables secure network access across diverse endpoint devices, edge gateways, cloud platforms, and service technicians.

With this acquisition, Johnson Controls can provide zero trust security into the fabric of its OpenBlue secure communications stack.

Johnson Controls plans to roll out the Tempered Networks platform across deployments of its OpenBlue AI-enabled platform and will embed its technology in an increasing number of products and services.

Johnson Controls held cash and equivalents of $1.79 billion as of March 31, 2022.

Price Action: JCI shares are trading lower by 0.15% at $47.37 and ACN lower by 0.46% at $285.10 on the last check Thursday.

