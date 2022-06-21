ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Globl-E Online Bolsters Platform Offering For Enterprise Brands - Read How

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 21, 2022 3:13 PM | 1 min read
  • Global-E Online Ltd GLBE has entered into a definitive agreement with Pitney Bowes Inc PBI to acquire Borderfree cross-border eCommerce solutions business for about $100 million in cash.
  • Borderfree helps retailers enter new global markets by localizing their domestic websites in 200+ countries and territories.
  • The acquisition is expected to strengthen Global-E's platform offering for enterprise brands.
  • The parties will also begin a commercial relationship under which Pitney Bowes will provide cross-border eCommerce logistics services to Global-E and its clients.
  •  In turn, Pitney Bowes clients will receive access to cross-border solutions on the Global-E platform.
  • Borderfree is expected to generate more than $40 million in revenues in 2022. 
  • GLBE expects the deal to close during the third quarter of 2022.
  • The company held $203.9 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022.
  • Price Action: GLBE shares are trading higher by 8.66% at $19.89 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsM&ANewsPenny StocksSmall Cap