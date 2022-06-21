Globl-E Online Bolsters Platform Offering For Enterprise Brands - Read How

by

Global-E Online Ltd GLBE has entered into a definitive agreement with Pitney Bowes Inc PBI to acquire Borderfree cross-border eCommerce solutions business for about $100 million in cash.

has entered into a definitive agreement with to acquire Borderfree cross-border eCommerce solutions business for about $100 million in cash. Borderfree helps retailers enter new global markets by localizing their domestic websites in 200+ countries and territories.

The acquisition is expected to strengthen Global-E's platform offering for enterprise brands.

The parties will also begin a commercial relationship under which Pitney Bowes will provide cross-border eCommerce logistics services to Global-E and its clients.

In turn, Pitney Bowes clients will receive access to cross-border solutions on the Global-E platform.

Borderfree is expected to generate more than $40 million in revenues in 2022.

GLBE expects the deal to close during the third quarter of 2022.

The company held $203.9 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022.

Price Action: GLBE shares are trading higher by 8.66% at $19.89 on the last check Tuesday.

