Franchise Group To Avail Loan From Apollo For Kohl's Buyout: New York Post

- Franchise Group Inc FRG is considering taking more than $2 billion in loan from Apollo Global Management, Inc. APO to acquire Kohl’s Corp KSS, New York Post reported.
- Kohl’s board recently confirmed negotiations with Franchise Group over a $60 per share bid.
- The report noted Apollo is considering lending money to fund the buyout at less than three times Kohl’s EBITDA.
- Price Action: FRG shares are trading higher by 8.09% at $43.70 on the last check Thursday.
