Franchise Group To Avail Loan From Apollo For Kohl's Buyout: New York Post

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 9, 2022 2:32 PM | 1 min read
  • Franchise Group Inc FRG is considering taking more than $2 billion in loan from Apollo Global Management, Inc.  APO to acquire Kohl’s Corp KSSNew York Post reported.
  • Kohl’s board recently confirmed negotiations with Franchise Group over a $60 per share bid.
  • The report noted Apollo is considering lending money to fund the buyout at less than three times Kohl’s EBITDA.
  • Price Action: FRG shares are trading higher by 8.09% at $43.70 on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo Via Company

