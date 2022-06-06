Compass Diversified Acquires Synthetic Insulation Maker PrimaLoft For $530M

- Compass Diversified Holdings CODI has agreed to acquire the equity of PrimaLoft Technologies Holdings Inc, the parent company of PrimaLoft Inc, for an enterprise value of $530 million.
- PrimaLoft provides branded, high-performance synthetic insulation and materials used primarily in consumer outerwear and accessories.
- Based in Latham, New York, PrimaLoft was established in 1983 by Albany International Corp AIN.
- Currently, PrimaLoft serves over 950 active brand partners.
- The acquisition is expected to close in July. After completing the deal, PrimaLoft will continue to be led by its current leadership team.
- CODI held $97.3 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022.
- Price Action: CODI shares closed higher by 0.65% at $23.19 on Friday.
