Why TherapeuticsMD Stock Is Soaring Today

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 31, 2022 10:01 AM | 1 min read

TherapeuticsMD Inc TXMD shares are surging Tuesday after the company announced it has entered into a definitive merger agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of EW Healthcare Partners.

EW Healthcare Partners will commence a tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of TherapeuticsMD common stock for $10 per share in an all-cash transaction, which will be followed immediately by a merger under the terms of the transaction. The transaction implies a total enterprise value of approximately $177 million.

Upon completion of the transaction, TherapeuticsMD will become a privately held company. The transaction is expected to be completed on or before July 13.

TherapeuticsMD is a drug manufacturer with a focus on creating and commercializing products designed exclusively for women.

See Also: Why MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Shares Are Surging Higher Today

TXMD Price Action: TherapeuticsMD has traded between 15 cents and $6.55 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 343.2% at $9.49 at press time, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: StockSnap from Pixabay.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingM&APenny StocksMoversTrading Ideas