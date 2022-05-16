Here's Why WideOpenWest Shares Are Trading Higher Today

by

Morgan Stanley’s MS infrastructure investment arm is amid discussions to acquire broadband and other cable services provider WideOpenWest, Inc WOW , Bloomberg reports.

WideOpenWest, which does business as Wow!, says its network spans states including Georgia, Alabama, Michigan, Florida, Tennessee, and South Carolina.

The stock has gained about 17% since reports circulated that it was exploring a sale.

WideOpenWest reported first-quarter FY22 EPS of $0.07, missing the consensus of $0.08. The revenue of $174.60 million, down 4% year-on-year, beating the consensus of $174.26 million.

WideOpenWest sees Q2 revenue of $177 million -$180 million versus the consensus of $177.29 million.

The FY22 revenue of $708 million - $711 million compared to the consensus of $710.17 million.

Price Action: WOW shares traded higher by 10% at $20.34 on the last check Monday.

