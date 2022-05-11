QQQ
DigitalBridge Nears Deal For This Data-Center Operator

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 11, 2022 6:57 AM | 1 min read
  • DigitalBridge Group, Inc DBRG is nearing a deal for data-center operator Switch, Inc SWCHBloomberg reports.
  • DigitalBridge, led by CEO Marc Ganzi, outbid Brookfield Asset Management Inc BAM BAM for Las Vegas-based Switch.
  • The market capitalization of Switch, led by founder, Chair, and CEO Rob Roy, is $7.4 billion.
  • Switch reported Q1 results with an adjusted EPS of $0.04.
  • The report noted mergers and acquisitions of data-center companies have increased, partly due to the sector’s fragmented nature and relatively strong growth dynamics.
  • Price Action: SWCH shares closed higher by 3.42% at $30.83 on Tuesday.

Posted In: BriefsM&ANewsTechMedia