DigitalBridge Nears Deal For This Data-Center Operator

DigitalBridge Group, Inc DBRG is nearing a deal for data-center operator Switch, Inc SWCH , Bloomberg reports.

is nearing a deal for data-center operator , Bloomberg reports. DigitalBridge, led by CEO Marc Ganzi, outbid Brookfield Asset Management Inc BAM BAM for Las Vegas-based Switch.

for Las Vegas-based Switch. The market capitalization of Switch, led by founder, Chair, and CEO Rob Roy, is $7.4 billion.

Switch reported Q1 results with an adjusted EPS of $0.04.

The report noted mergers and acquisitions of data-center companies have increased, partly due to the sector’s fragmented nature and relatively strong growth dynamics.

Price Action: SWCH shares closed higher by 3.42% at $30.83 on Tuesday.

